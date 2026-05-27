Source: After 14 fires, Glen View traders face relocation -Newsday Zimbabwe

AUTHORITIES have announced plans to relocate traders from the fire-prone Glen View Area 8 Home Industry complex in Harare to Chemhanza Grounds in Glen View 3, following nearly two decades of devastating fire outbreaks that have repeatedly destroyed property and disrupted livelihoods.

The move comes after at least 14 fire incidents over the past 20 years at Glen View 8, exposing long-standing safety concerns at one of Harare’s busiest informal trading hubs. Thousands of small business operators have suffered losses, while residents and civic groups say authorities have failed to provide a lasting solution to recurring disasters.

NewsDay heard this week that the Harare City Council (HCC) is moving ahead with plans to resettle affected traders at Chemhanza Grounds.

“Yes, I can confirm that the relocation from Glen View 8 to Glen View 3 has begun. Preparations are underway,” said Denford Ngadziore, HCC’s Small and Medium Enterprises Committee chairperson and ward 16 councillor.

He said about 4 000 people were expected to be relocated to the new site.

Ngadziore referred further questions to Harare mayor Jacob Mafume and Local Government minister Daniel Garwe. Efforts to get comments from Mafume and Garwe were unsuccessful.

The relocation was discussed during a recent local authorities’ meeting held in Harare last Thursday.

Acting Harare town clerk Warren Chiwawa said the city was seeking a permanent solution to the recurring fires.

“We are all aware of the devastating fires in Glen View 8. This recurrence threatens livelihoods and our city’s economy. We need a permanent structure to address this crisis,” Chiwawa said.

He said council engaged the Local Government ministry for technical support aimed at developing a long-term solution.

The issue has attracted national attention after President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared fire outbreaks affecting urban centres across Zimbabwe a state of disaster.

However, residents’ groups criticised the relocation plan, saying authorities failed to consult affected communities.

Harare Residents Trust director Precious Shumba accused council of ignoring residents’ interests.

“What they want to do is convert a recreational facility to accommodate traders without consulting residents. They are being reactionary instead of planning, despite knowing that fires occur almost every year,” he said.

Combined Harare Residents Association director Rueben Akili demanded accountability from council.

“We need accountability on this issue and proper consultation. Our council has not been consulting residents on many issues,” he said.