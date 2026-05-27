Source: Zim targets 600 000 tonnes grain surplus – herald

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE is poised to achieve a grain surplus of more than 600 000 tonnes this year for transfer to the strategic reserves, underscoring significant progress in the country’s efforts to strengthen national food stocks.

The projected surplus comes as Zimbabwe has also been removed from the global hunger hotspot list following a series of Government interventions aimed at boosting food production, supporting farmers and improving resilience against climate-related shocks.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Zhemu Soda yesterday said the Cabinet noted and approved an update on the 2025-2026 summer crops marketing, and the 2026 winter production plan, mechanisation and irrigation insights from 2017-2025, which was presented by Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka.

“Cabinet advises that the Second Round of Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report reveals that the food security outlook for the country is generally positive,” said Minister Soda.

“The projections indicate that Zimbabwe stands to realise a surplus strategic grain reserve ranging between 550 945 tonnes and 964 945 tonnes.

“The results serve to confirm that Zimbabwe has made notable strides in national food security, transitioning from deficit to surplus in staple crops like maize and wheat.”

Minister Soda said the Global Report on Food Crisis 2026, released on April 24, indicates that Zimbabwe is now ranked 90 out of 136 assessed countries on the Global Hunger Index of 2025.

The country was removed from the hunger hotspot countries in 2024.

Minister Soda said the milestones came as a result of interventions made by the Government to ensure food security, such as climate-smart agricultural programmes, in particular, the Pfumvudza/Intwasa for smallscale farmers and accelerated mechanisation and irrigation development.

“Currently, Government stocks held at the Grain Marketing Board as at 20 May 2026 stand at 152 467 tonnes,” he said.

“Regarding summer crop marketing, a total of 82 559 tonnes of crops comprising maize, soyabean, sorghum and sunflower have been formally marketed as at 1 April 2026, compared to 57 755 marketed at the same time in 2025.

“Since April 2026, GMB had an intake of 5 878,097 tonnes of which Midlands Province accounts for 71 percent.”

Minister Soda added that the GMB had paid farmers all outstanding arrears in foreign currency, while 82,73 percent of the ZiG component had been settled as of May 20.

“It is noteworthy that GMB holds 68 979,600 tonnes of third-party grain stocks since the completion of Artificial Intelligence-powered silos and subsequent offer of commercial storage services directly through the warehouse receipt system,” he said.

“GMB has 8,16 percent of the intake compared to 4,31 percent at the same time in 2025. Concerning marketing arrangements, GMB will aggregate grain from farmers comprising the strategic grain reserve and private players through its 1 804 collection points and 89 depots.

“Furthermore, GMB will introduce an in-transit grain storage facility to enhance grain imports and supply chains.”

Minister Soda said 2 341 857 tonnes of maize were harvested across all eight non-metropolitan provinces with Mashonaland West topping the list, followed by Mashonaland Central.

“A total of 261 868 tonnes of sorghum was harvested across the eight provinces, with Matabeleland South topping the list with 44 310 tonnes, and a total of 94 103 tonnes of soyabean was harvested, with Mashonaland Central recording the highest figure of 44 686 tonnes,” he said.

Turning to tobacco, Minister Soda said 252,92 million kg had been sold at an average of US$2,54 per kg as of day 52, representing 24 percent increase in volume.

“Tobacco now accounts for approximately 10 percent to 15 percent of Zimbabwe’s agricultural GDP, making it one of the most highly concentrated tobacco-dependent economies globally. By comparison, this percentage is significantly larger than in other top global producers like Brazil,” he said.

The cotton marketing season has also started, with 173 permanent and 398 mobile common buying points created countrywide. Commenting on the food supplies in the country, Minister Masuka said the Government will continue applying mechanisms to sustain the growth trajectory.

“From a policy and regulatory approach, we have entrenched this policy so that there is clarity and role delineation with various actors in the value chain so that they know what to do and when,” said Minister Masuka.