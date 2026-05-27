Source: Six killed in Redcliff road accident -Newsday Zimbabwe
BULAWAYO, May 26 (NewsDay Live)-Six people died in a head-on collision involving a Honda Fit and a haulage truck at the 233km peg along the Harare–Bulawayo Highway on Monday evening.
Police said the accident occurred near the Redcliff turn-off at five.
“ZRP reports a fatal road traffic collision at 223 kilometre peg along the Harare–Bulawayo Road near Redcliff turn-off at 1745 hours this evening,” police said in a statement.
“Six people died when a Honda Fit and a haulage truck collided.”
The Harare–Bulawayo Highway is one of Zimbabwe’s busiest routes, and fatal accidents along the stretch are frequently linked to speeding and overtaking errors.
Six killed in Redcliff road accident
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