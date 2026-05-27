Source: Six killed in Redcliff road accident -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, May 26 (NewsDay Live)-Six people died in a head-on collision involving a Honda Fit and a haulage truck at the 233km peg along the Harare–Bulawayo Highway on Monday evening.

Police said the accident occurred near the Redcliff turn-off at five.

“ZRP reports a fatal road traffic collision at 223 kilometre peg along the Harare–Bulawayo Road near Redcliff turn-off at 1745 hours this evening,” police said in a statement.

“Six people died when a Honda Fit and a haulage truck collided.”

The Harare–Bulawayo Highway is one of Zimbabwe’s busiest routes, and fatal accidents along the stretch are frequently linked to speeding and overtaking errors.