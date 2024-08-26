Agric Show official opening tomorrow 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

A three-year-old Boran bull from Zvikomborero Farm in Chivhu will be on exhibition at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show starting today in Harare. – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Precious Manomano, Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) begins in Harare today ending on Saturday, with all 76 000 square metres of space taken up by over 560 exhibitors coming from different sectors of the economy.

The space uptake has been massive, considering that about 53 300 square metres were taken up by 410 exhibitors last year, which indicates a 28 percent increase.

Eleven foreign participants from India, South Africa, Zambia, Pakistan, Eswatini, Japan, Russia, Mozambique, China, Malawi and Tanzania are expected to participate in the Show from today, again indicating a rise in foreign participation from five countries last year.

Critically, the Show is expected to be officially opened tomorrow by President Felipe Nyusi of Mozambique, which is a departure from the usual official openings that took place on Fridays.

ZAS head of programmes and public affairs officer, Mr Tawonga Miriyoni, yesterday said all was set for the Show, adding that some exhibitors were finalising their stands.

“We are ready and everything is moving on. We are looking forward to a fruitful Show,” he said.

Greater emphasis has been put on safety and security of both exhibitors and visitors to the extent that wider and more modern CCTV cameras have been installed, in addition to the use of drones.

ZAS will be flying the drone all week to ensure safety of people at the event.

Motor vehicle movement will also be restricted within the business hub during the Show.

Said Mr Miriyoni: “Safety is guaranteed at the show. All the above measures will be implemented to ensure safety. Tags will be put on the hands of children with the name of the kid and the address.”

This year’s Show is running under the theme, “Cultivating prosperity: Growing business. Innovating for change. Nurturing Our Future”.

The theme resonates with the mission of the Show, of showcasing industry’s remarkable achievements, cutting edge solutions and boundless potential.

The Show offers unique business and networking opportunities through exhibitions and conferences.

It also offers opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing and forging invaluable connections within the industry.

Ample parking, food courts and well equipped facilities (gates and ticketing) will be available to ensure the comfort and convenience of visitors throughout the event.

The Glamis Arena programme will feature live performances by renowned local artistes, showcasing their musical talents.