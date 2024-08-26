Zimbabweans in Australia celebrate culture, heritage

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mr Mhishi

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Association in Australia has commemorated its annual Zimbabwe Community gala dinner aimed at maintaining identity, culture and tradition for the country’s diaspora residing in Australia.

The gala ran under the theme: “Celebrating our culture and heritage.”

Delivering his keynote address, Zimbabwe Ambassador to Australia Mr Joe Tapera Mhishi said the theme, which was not too different from last year, was a clear indication that the issue of preserving identity, culture and heritage remained an important topic for Zimbabweans living in Australia.

Knowing where one came from gave a sense of identity, pride and purpose in life. All these attributes, Ambassador Mhishi said, contributed to overall health and general well-being.

“Wanting to preserve one’s culture and heritage is a natural disposition for all emigrants once they have settled into their new society. It is part of the journey of addressing the question of belonging. To address that question is to validate who the migrants are, thus coming to terms with who we are while residing in foreign lands is all done in order to avoid an identity crisis.

“One of the most significant benefits of embracing one’s culture is the sense of fulfilment and belonging that comes with it.”

Amb Mhishi said differences in culture or identity should not create barriers, but bring together societies, demonstrating the interconnectedness of human beings.

“That is the essence of unity in diversity. That is the foundation of today’s nations. Therefore, embracing and celebrating your Zimbabwean culture and heritage should not make you feel or behave less Australian.”

While today’s society talks about creating generational wealth that can be passed from one generation to another, Ambassador Mhishi said it was equally important to create heritage and cultural legacy that can be passed down to future generations.

The young generation should also appreciate and embrace their culture and heritage, as opposed to embracing foreign cultures and identities to please their hosts.