Source: Ambitious housing plan collides with land prices, financing gaps -Newsday Zimbabwe

Addressing a breakfast meeting attended by senior government officials, financial institutions and housing stakeholders, National Housing and Social Amenities minister Paul Mavima said Zimbabwe’s housing ambitions could only be achieved through collective action between government and the private sector

THE government has intensified calls for partnerships with banks, pension funds and private developers to accelerate housing delivery under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

There is, however, concern over soaring urban land prices, mortgage unaffordability and the rise of informal settlements.

Addressing a breakfast meeting attended by senior government officials, financial institutions and housing stakeholders, National Housing and Social Amenities minister Paul Mavima said Zimbabwe’s housing ambitions could only be achieved through collective action between government and the private sector.

“This gathering is a strategic moment for us to align our collective vision and efforts as we embark on the implementation of the National Development Strategy 2 bearing in mind that housing is not just about shelter; it is about dignity, security and the foundation upon which our communities thrive,” he said.

Mavima said NDS2 sought to expand access to affordable housing, while promoting sustainable building technologies and stronger collaboration among stakeholders.

“The National Development Strategy 2 sets out ambitious yet achievable targets for inclusive growth and sustainable development within the housing sector. It calls upon us to expand access to affordable and decent housing for all citizens,” he said.

“Government has land. You as our partners have the financial resources, or at least means to mobilise the same.

“Let’s find ways to combine these two resources, combine the skills and add value to the land while bringing returns to yourselves.”

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mavima said government’s broader target was to deliver one million housing units over five years, with the private sector expected to play a significant role.

“I can tell you that this year we will have so much, but we have a general target under NDS2 for one million housing units. If you make a calculation to say five years of NDS2, it means roughly 200 000 per annum.

“A lot of it will have to be delivered by private citizens, but under policies that will have been facilitated by the government.

“There are going to be units that we, as government, are going to deliver for purposes of creating a pool of housing units that will be for rental for the public service.

“There is going to be housing for cantonment areas, that’s your police camps, your barracks for our soldiers.”

Meanwhile, Homelink chief executive Tawanda Matembo said the institution was implementing several housing projects in support of the national target.

“We do have a number of projects which are currently running,” he said.

“We have a project in Crowbrough where construction of some two-bedroom flats is underway.”

Matembo, however, revealed that lack of affordable land in Harare remains a major obstacle.

“We have been looking for land, especially for low-cost housing.

“The demand is actually insatiable, but the challenge is availability of land.”