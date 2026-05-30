Source: BREAKING: Buffaloes escape game park in Sanyati -Newsday Zimbabwe

SANYATI, Zimbabwe (NewsDay Live, May 29) — A herd of buffaloes spotted in Manyange Village on Wednesday evening has triggered emergency warnings for residents in Nyimo and surrounding areas, highlighting the risks posed by unfenced state land stretching from Sanyati to Kariba.

The Sanyati Rural Residents Association (SRRA) said the animals escaped from Nyabango Game Park, about 20 kilometers from nearby communities, and are moving toward populated areas. Buffaloes are considered among Africa’s most dangerous animals and are responsible for numerous wildlife-related fatalities each year.

SRRA secretary-general Enias Chinhengo said the incident reflects a long-standing problem rather than an isolated occurrence.

“Nyabango Game Park is about 20 kilometers from the Sanyati rural community. It has no perimeter fence and is home to wild animals such as elephants, buffaloes and hyenas. It takes less than an hour for them to reach nearby villages. Over the years, elephants have continued to use their traditional migration routes through the community and have become a menace,” Chinhengo said.

He said the park sits within a vast stretch of state land extending from Sanyati to Kariba, which wildlife frequently traverses. Rangers regularly patrol the area to manage the ecosystem.

Chinhengo said rangers typically track and return stray animals to the sanctuary, but swift intervention is critical when dangerous wildlife enters residential areas.

Residents of Manyange, Nyimo and neighboring villages have been urged to remain vigilant, avoid bush paths, secure livestock and immediately report sightings to game rangers, local authorities or police.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson Luckmore Safuli confirmed the incident.

“ZimParks has received reports regarding a group of stray buffaloes spotted in the Sanyati area. This situation is being closely monitored, as stray wildlife can pose risks to both the animals and local communities,” Safuli said in a written response.

He said a response team had been deployed and was conducting search operations.

“We will provide updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, we urge members of the public to exercise extreme caution when moving in the affected area. Residents are advised to avoid travelling alone, particularly at night, and to stay away from bushy areas where visibility is limited,” Safuli said.