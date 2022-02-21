Source: Another Ethiopian national dies – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY REX MPHISA

ANOTHER Ethiopian national has died on admission at Gwanda Provincial Hospital, bringing the number of deaths to four after the foreigners were involved in an accident last Thursday along the Harare–Beitbridge Highway.

Beitbridge District Hospital sources yesterday told NewsDay that the fourth Ethiopian died on admission to the provincial pospital.

He was one of the two who were referred to the hospital due to the seriousness of their injuries.

“He died at Gwanda Provincial Hospital, but the other victim is battling for his life,” a source revealed.

Police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the Ethiopians were still hospitalised and dismissed rumours that some of them had been kidnapped from the hospital.

“They are still at Beitbridge and I don’t know about those that escaped from hospital,” Nyongo said.

The accident allegedly happened at Tshapfuce, 20km outside Beitbridge, when another vehicle tried to stop the minibus which was carrying the Ethiopians. Unconfirmed reports said the driver of the minibus lost control of his vehicle, resulting in the accident.