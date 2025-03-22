Armed inmate escapes at court

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Armed inmate escapes at court

Prosper Dembedza 

Court Correspondent

An armed inmate, Luke Zinyengerere, has staged a dramatic escape from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers at the Harare magistrate court.

In a scene reminiscent of a movie, Zinyengerere pointed a gun at the officers escorting prisoners to their transport van, hijacking another motorist’s vehicle and speeding away.

Sources at the scene revealed that the firearm may have been smuggled into the facility by someone at the remand prison. His accomplice, Tafadzwa Marondera, was apprehended at the scene.

Both Zinyengerere and Marondera are facing armed robbery charges.

More details will follow as the story develops.

