. . . as capital’s US$22m borrowing powers in limbo

HARARE residents are up in arms with its local authority, which is seeking borrowing powers to the tune of US$22 million to improve service delivery in the city.

Harare recently published a notice in the Press seeking permission to borrow millions of dollars to finance various service delivery initiatives.

“The City of Harare is seeking borrowing powers worth US$21 299 800 to buy the following in pursuit of providing services of the residents of Harare, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), roads, public safety and security services, social service programme, governance administration,” part of the notice read.

According to the statement, some of the money will go towards the purchasing of five refuse compactors, an 18-seater omnibus, 52 tractors and water pipe replacement, among other equipment.

Under roads, the city said it was looking forward to upgrading Fourth Street, Speke Avenue and Market Square bus terminus, adding that it was looking forward to repairing operational vehicles and running the social mobile programme.

The local authority expressed intention to purchase a mobile clinic and operational vehicles.

Council also indicated that under governance and administration, it was looking to purchase operational vehicles, eight buses, tyre fitting equipment, front loader, among other equipment.

“Any ratepayer, who has objections, can lodge his or her objections, in writing, to the acting town clerk on or before close of business March 25, 2025,” the notice read.

Harare Residents Trust director Precious Shumba yesterday accused the capital’s municipality of lacking transparency.

“There is lack of transparency and accountability. Everything is being done in opaque manner. The council has no billing system,” he said.

“In 2024, they offered vehicle loans to some senior executives and most of the money was paid to by council and they now want another. What for?

“They have money. They are going to far away places to hold workshops in Victoria Falls, Kariba, which means they have the money.

“As residents, we don’t know their financial status, so how can they borrow?”

But mayor Jacob Mafume said they are going to take stiff measures to ring-fence the money.

“We are going to make sure that the borrowed funds are ring-fenced and utilised effectively,” he said.

“We will ensure that the money will go directly to the suppliers.”

Combined Harare Residents Association director Reuben Akili yesterday said it was absurd that the local authorities are seeking borrowing powers.

“We are not happy that council management and councillors in responsible committees are conniving to deceive and loot council funds in the name of service delivery. We are rejecting the borrowing powers being sought,” he said.

“At the moment, nothing presently justifies the borrowing powers. They can’t ask for borrowing powers while they are paying each other hefty perks.”