Plans to refurb primary school infrastructure welcomed – The Southern Eye

Aisleby Primary School

BULAWAYO’S ward 2 councillor Adrian Rendani Moyo has expressed gratitude towards Thembelesizwe Trust’s initiative to approach the local authority with plans to fund and construct the infrastructure of Aisleby Primary School.

This is because the current infrastructure is in a sorry state, which has demotivated staff, in the process affecting the school’s pass rate.

“Thembelisizwe Trust has approached the local authority to fund in construction of infrastructure for the benefit of the community,” Moyo said.

“At the moment, we are in the process of finalising the initiative so as to improve access of education by the community, hence improving the future of our children.”

The local authority has drawn a plan for construction of staff quarters.

“At the moment, the poor roads leading to the school are disadvantaging the students,” Moyo said.

“Teachers and some of the pupils have to disembark about 3km away from the school, which makes them reach the school premises already tired, hence they will fail to concentrate in class.”

Last year, the school came out at position 29 out 30 in the Grade 7 academic performance among council-run schools in Bulawayo.

“Once we finalise the process, the infrastructure will be improved and the cottage for teachers will be built,” Moyo said

“This will lessen the time teachers take to reach their classes to conduct lessons.

“It will have a ripple effect of improving the pass rate at the school.”