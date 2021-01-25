Source: . . . as MDC hails ED’s fight against the pandemic – DailyNews

in BULAWAYO

THE Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC has applauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona), saying it equally shares the optimism on the country’s ability to effectively respond to the upsurge in Covid-19 fatalities.

In his address on Saturday, Mnangagwa reaffirmed his commitment to save the people of Zimbabwe from the agony brought about by Covid-19, declaring that the country would spare no effort and no resource to save the lives of Zimbabweans.

“The MDC takes note of President Mnangagwa’s Sona to a nation facing a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic that is being fuelled by new deadlier variants. Many lives continue to be lost as the pandemic places strain on our already overburdened health system,” said the party’s acting secretary for information, Witness Dube.

“While we acknowledge the lockdown measures put in place as one of the most responsible steps being implemented the world over in containing the pandemic we, however, reserve our right in sharing the President’s optimism on our ability as a nation to respond appropriately to the upsurge.”

The opposition further called on the government to immediately expedite the rolling out of a vaccine in a bid to save the masses from perishing from the pandemic that has already claimed hundreds, including top government officials and ministers.

Meanwhile, a health crisis has hit Lupane district in Matabeleland North following the temporary closure of Lupane and Jotsholo rural health centres after members of staff tested positive to Covid-19.

This was revealed by Lupane district medical officer George Mutizira in a statement on Saturday evening.

“It is with regret to inform you that two above mentioned health facilities (Lupane and Jotsholo rural health centres) would be temporarily closed for 14 days from January 22, 2021 after 10 members of staff at Lupane rural health