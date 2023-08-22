Source: Thousands gather for Chamisa’s final rally -Newsday Zimbabwe

Thousands of Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) supporters have gathered at the Robert Mugabe Square, dubbed ‘Freedom Square’ by the opposition, in the capital waiting for an address by party leader Nelson Chamisa.

The rally marks Chamisa’s final public address ahead of Wednesday’s general elections.

Chamisa leads a team of CCC bigwigs who have already arrived at the venue where they are joined by former Mozambique president Joaquim Chissano and international election observers.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba earlier told NewsDay that Chamisa would address the issue of double candidates in the Harare Metropolitan province.

CCC has accused Zanu PF affiliate, Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) of fraudulently registering its members as CCC members, which has seen the opposition party having double candidates in 20 constituencies