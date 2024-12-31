Authorities intensify crackdown on smuggling 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

The joint anti-smuggling task force enforces customs regulations at Dulivhadzimu bus terminus in Beitbridge yesterday. The team is targeting those smuggling goods through the border and its flanks. – Picture: Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Zimbabwe is ramping up efforts to combat smuggling along the border with South Africa, where significant revenue losses to syndicates have been reported.

The national anti-smuggling task force is at the forefront of this initiative, with goods worth millions of dollars in import duties seized in recent operations between Beitbridge and Harare.

The crackdown is being led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, alongside the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), and the Consumer Protection Commission.

The goal is to halt the influx of illicit goods into local markets.

Recent efforts have resulted in the interception of numerous intercity buses loaded with suspected smuggled goods.

According to security officials, smugglers are avoiding the border and using the border flanks. They then load the goods into intercity buses or cargo trucks in Beitbridge before transporting them to various destinations in Zimbabwe.

To enhance surveillance, authorities are deploying high-tech security systems, including drone surveillance.

Since the introduction of these systems and fast cargo scanners in January, Zimra has been able to intercept more people planning to smuggle imported goods.

The crackdown has intensified in known smuggling hotspots, with additional drones and scanners set to be deployed to other entry points like Forbes and Chirundu.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, last night said: “We are carrying out a joint anti-smuggling operation with other stakeholders including Zimra.

“Importers or exporters are encouraged to do so within the confines of the country’s customs laws. Where duty must be paid, it must be done and we don’t condone smuggling.

“Our joint efforts are paying dividends. We have intercepted a number of goods that have been smuggled into our country and this cannot go on forever.”

He said the operation is targeting buses, private cars and commercial trucks which are being used as conduits for smuggled goods.

Comm Nyathi emphasised that none will be spared during the operation, including visitors who wilfully break the law.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube noted that the operation is crucial for safeguarding local industries.

“This is a critical issue, and we want to deal with the smuggling which is negatively impacting local businesses, and the Government is losing revenue,” he said.

Speaking during a visit by the Public Accounts Committee at Beitbridge recently, Zimra’s Commissioner for Customs and Excise, Mr Batsirai Chadzingwa, said all the 16 State warehouses at the border were overflowing with detained goods.

He explained that most goods are detained for falling under restricted categories, including meat and lithium.

Goods can be held for 60 to 90 days under the Customs and Excise Act.

Various disposal methods, including rummage sales and destruction, are used to clear warehouses.

“In case of the appropriation of goods, the beneficiaries include Government departments, hospitals and social welfare organisations,” Chadzingwa added.

This intensified crackdown aims to protect local businesses and ensure compliance with Zimbabwe’s customs laws, sending a strong message against smuggling activities.