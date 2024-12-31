Authorities intensify crackdown on smuggling 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau
The national anti-smuggling task force is at the forefront of this initiative, with goods worth millions of dollars in import duties seized in recent operations between Beitbridge and Harare.
The crackdown is being led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, alongside the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), and the Consumer Protection Commission.
The goal is to halt the influx of illicit goods into local markets.
According to security officials, smugglers are avoiding the border and using the border flanks. They then load the goods into intercity buses or cargo trucks in Beitbridge before transporting them to various destinations in Zimbabwe.
To enhance surveillance, authorities are deploying high-tech security systems, including drone surveillance.
Since the introduction of these systems and fast cargo scanners in January, Zimra has been able to intercept more people planning to smuggle imported goods.
The crackdown has intensified in known smuggling hotspots, with additional drones and scanners set to be deployed to other entry points like Forbes and Chirundu.
National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, last night said: “We are carrying out a joint anti-smuggling operation with other stakeholders including Zimra.
“Importers or exporters are encouraged to do so within the confines of the country’s customs laws. Where duty must be paid, it must be done and we don’t condone smuggling.
“Our joint efforts are paying dividends. We have intercepted a number of goods that have been smuggled into our country and this cannot go on forever.”
Comm Nyathi emphasised that none will be spared during the operation, including visitors who wilfully break the law.
Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube noted that the operation is crucial for safeguarding local industries.
“This is a critical issue, and we want to deal with the smuggling which is negatively impacting local businesses, and the Government is losing revenue,” he said.
He explained that most goods are detained for falling under restricted categories, including meat and lithium.
Goods can be held for 60 to 90 days under the Customs and Excise Act.
Various disposal methods, including rummage sales and destruction, are used to clear warehouses.
“In case of the appropriation of goods, the beneficiaries include Government departments, hospitals and social welfare organisations,” Chadzingwa added.
This intensified crackdown aims to protect local businesses and ensure compliance with Zimbabwe’s customs laws, sending a strong message against smuggling activities.
