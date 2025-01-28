Source: Axcentium is embracing change: Mtwazi –Newsday Zimbabwe

The firm recently rebranded after it announced its exit from the multinational network, Deloitte.

AXCENTIUM Zimbabwe managing partner Charity Mtwazi says the professional service firm has embraced change following its rebranding from Deloitte Zimbabwe.

The exit was part of a management buyout first announced in February 2024.

Fellow professional services firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, also announced its exit from the local market, which was completed this month.

The exits mean that only two out of the four leading global professional services companies, namely, Ernst & Young and KPMG, have local operations.

Speaking at the official rebranding ceremony in Harare on Friday last week, Mtwazi said any change is certain.

“Axcentium is standing here today as a true testament of that. With the utmost pride and excitement, we are embracing change and our evolution as we venture on this remarkable chapter in our lives,” she said.

“So, we’ve gathered here to really celebrate a new beginning, having successfully taken the first steps on December 1, 2024, driven by our desire to service this local market. We’ve communicated and said that the strategy of the Deloitte Africa firm was multinational.”

She said the economies of scale “that are there, the ability to manage risk better in big conglomerates is very evident and we certainly acknowledge that from a business perspective”.

Mtwazi noted that looking at Zimbabwe and the scalability potential, there was a lot of the market that was untapped.

“Where we decided that we can be more agile, we can have Zimbabwe at heart and, with the right risk appetite, my regulator is very clear, we’re able to service our clients in this market and to give back. So, this is the reason why we are here. I would say this is strategic realignment,” she said.

“We needed to align and say, as Zimbabweans, we need to serve our local market. But with the many interactions that even Deloitte went through, as it used to be Deloitte, the first-standing company, Deloitte seemed to stand the test of time. But, nevertheless, change is happening, and today the change is Axcentium.”

Mtwazi called on captains of industry to embrace them.

Gloria Zvaravanhu, the former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe, said Axcentium was shedding its old form to emerge renewed, stronger and more agile.

“This bold transition signifies not an end but a new beginning — an opportunity to soar higher and achieve even greater success in the Zimbabwe market,” she said.

“I encourage the market to trust in this transformation. Axcentium’s willingness to evolve demonstrates its commitment to serve with sharper tools, renewed energy and an unwavering focus on excellence. Zimbabwe’s greatest strength lies in its people — their creativity, resilience and expertise.”

She urged clients, stakeholders and peers to rally behind Axcentium.

“Give them the opportunity to demonstrate their dedication to service and excellence,” Zvaravanhu said.

Public Accountants and Auditors Board chairperson Valentine Mushayakarara said Axcentium was better positioned to tailor its services to meet the unique needs of clients, make faster decisions and create innovative solutions, particularly in a challenging environment such as Zimbabwe.

“While Deloitte’s departure from the Zimbabwean market marks the end of an era, it also paves the way for new opportunities and fresh leadership. The rebrand to Axcentium is more than a mere name change; it represents a new chapter in the organisation’s story,” he said.