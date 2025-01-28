Source: Farmers4ED provincial chairperson up for fraud –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mudzimukunze was dragged before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya who granted him US$200 bail.

THE Harare provincial chairperson for a Zanu PF affiliate Farmers4ED, Terai Mudzimukunze, was yesterday arraigned before the Harare magistrates’ courts facing allegations of defrauding City of Harare chief building inspector in a botched farm deal.

Mudzimukunze was dragged before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya who granted him US$200 bail.

He was advised to report to ZRP Chitungwiza and will return to court on February 25 this year.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that sometime in December 2023, Lovemore Mangena was introduced to Mudzimukunze by his friend Steven Soso, after he expressed interest in acquiring a piece of land for farming purposes.

Soso reportedly told Mangena that Mudzimukunze was the provincial chairperson for Farmers4ED in Mashonaland East and he could assist him in acquiring land in the province.

The court heard that Takudzwa Chigutirwa, who is on the run, was introduced as the secretary-general for the Zanu PF affiliate in the province.

Mudzimukunze and Chigutirwa then took Mangena and Soso to Goromonzi near Rusununguko and showed them a piece of land measuring approximately 80ha at Bluewaters Farm.

When Mangena inquired about the paperwork related to the said piece of land, Mudzimukunze said Mangena was supposed to pay appreciation fee to the officials at the Lands ministry offices in Goromonzi so as to speed up the process of getting an offer letter.

According to court documents, Mangena told Mudzimukunze that he did not have money and proposed to give his VW Bora vehicle valued at US$4 500.

It is alleged that Mudzimukunze was supposed to sell the car and use the proceeds to pay the government officials.

Mudzimukunze assured Mangena that he would receive the recommendation letter from the Goromonzi District Lands Committee within a week.

After a week passed without Mangena receiving the letter he inquired with Mudzimukunze who told him that the vehicle had not been sold.

However, on conducting investigations the complainant learnt that the car was being used by Mudzimukunze’s wife.

Sometime in January last year, Mudzimukunze told Mangena that the vehicle had not been bought, suggesting that a payment of US$1 500 would initiate the process.

Mangena reportedly raised US$1 000 which he gave to Mudzimukunze.

Mangena pressured Mudzimukunze for the letter from the province indicating that he had been authorised to occupy the piece of land in vain.

Mudzimukunze and Chigutirwa allegedly became evasive and blocked Mangena from any communication.

The court heard that Mangena enquired about the authenticity of deal from Goromonzi district lands officer Benias Maziofa who was the purported author of the recommendation letter.

However, Maziofa distanced himself from the letter saying that it was not signed or stamped by him, adding that the farm was privately owned by ZIMFEP and could not be allocated to an individual.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Mudzimukunze’s arrest.