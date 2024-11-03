Source: Govt official in court over stands scandal – The Standard

A LOCAL Government ministry official appeared in court last week facing allegations of criminal abuse of office involving over US$77 000.

Everisto Nyamadzawo appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa who remanded him out of custody to November 4.

Nyamadzawo is represented by Devoted Nyagano.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje said in 2018, an informant who is into real estate approached Nyamadzawo who indicated that he was in a position to facilitate the issuance of residential stands.

Nyamadzawo claimed that residential stands in Chiredzi town were available for sale.

It is alleged that Nyamadzawo and his accomplice Simbarashe Gurira produced a copy of a lease agreement for the stands.

The informant then started to look for potential buyers for those stands.

Each high density suburb stand was pegged at a value of US$3500. US$7 000 was for a low density suburb stand.

Of the 18 stands, the informant sold a total of 14 residential stands, realising US$77 000.