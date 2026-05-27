Source: Bank manager in US$45K vehicle theft scandal -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, May 26 (NewsDay Live) — A First Capital Bank manager appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges of stealing a company vehicle valued at US$45,000 after allegedly selling it without the bank’s authorization.

Stanley Tasiyana, 39, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Jesse Kufa charged with theft of trust property. He was granted US$500 bail.

The complainant is First Capital Bank, represented by security officer Blessing M’nyulwa.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that Tasiyana, a manager at the bank, had been allocated a Toyota Hilux double cab for official use.

The State alleges that on May 5, 2026, the bank instructed Tasiyana to surrender the vehicle for routine servicing and inspection. However, he allegedly failed to produce the vehicle and later applied for sick leave.

According to prosecutors, the bank repeatedly demanded the return of the vehicle, but Tasiyana allegedly failed to comply.

On May 7, the bank activated the vehicle’s tracking system after becoming suspicious about its whereabouts. Investigations allegedly led to a house in Borrowdale West, where the vehicle was recovered in the possession of Lin Zhouhui.

When questioned by investigators, Zhouhui allegedly produced an agreement of sale dated April 7, 2026, showing he had bought the vehicle for US$37,000 through Ronald Chinanga, with an outstanding balance of US$7,000 payable upon transfer of ownership.

A report was made at ZRP Borrowdale, leading to the seizure of the vehicle, which is being held as an exhibit.

The court heard that on May 19, Chinanga was summoned for questioning and allegedly told investigators he had acted as a middleman in a deal involving Zhouhui and another man, Tawanda Chingwaru.

Chinanga allegedly produced another agreement of sale dated Sept. 25, 2025, indicating that Tasiyana had sold the vehicle to Chingwaru for US$35,000.

Prosecutors said Chingwaru later confirmed to police that he had bought the vehicle from Tasiyana before selling it to Zhouhui through Chinanga.

Tasiyana was subsequently arrested. The Toyota Hilux, valued at US$45,000, was recovered and remains in police custody at ZRP Borrowdale.