Police nab suspect linked to Cross Dete–Binga Road hit-and-run accident

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Source: Police nab suspect linked to Cross Dete–Binga Road hit-and-run accident -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, May 26, (Newsday Live)-Police in Matabeleland North province have arrested a 21-year-old male motorist who allegedly ran over and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run accident that occurred  Saturday morning along the Cross Dete–Binga Road.

Police confirmed the incident on their X account  and identified the suspect as Mike Ndlovu.

Police said Ndlovu was driving a blue Nissan X-Trail when he allegedly struck the 28-year-old man who was walking along the road.

According to police, the victim died on the spot but the suspect allegedly sped off instead of stopping to assist.

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