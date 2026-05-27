Source: Police nab suspect linked to Cross Dete–Binga Road hit-and-run accident -Newsday Zimbabwe
BULAWAYO, May 26, (Newsday Live)-Police in Matabeleland North province have arrested a 21-year-old male motorist who allegedly ran over and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run accident that occurred Saturday morning along the Cross Dete–Binga Road.
Police confirmed the incident on their X account and identified the suspect as Mike Ndlovu.
Police said Ndlovu was driving a blue Nissan X-Trail when he allegedly struck the 28-year-old man who was walking along the road.
According to police, the victim died on the spot but the suspect allegedly sped off instead of stopping to assist.
Police nab suspect linked to Cross Dete–Binga Road hit-and-run accident
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