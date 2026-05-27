No burial arrangements yet for the late Chief Bakwayi 

0

Source: No burial arrangements yet for the late Chief Bakwayi -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, May 26 (NewsDay Live)-Government says no burial arrangements have been made yet for the late Matabeleland South tradional leader Chief Bakwayi, who died Sunday afternoon  following a short illness.

Matobo District Development Coordinator (DDC), Obey Chaputsira told NewsDay Live that they are still waiting for his family members to inform them about the burial arrangements.

He described Chief Bakwayi ,84, as a custodian of culture.

“He had been ill for three or more years. We have lost a custodian of our culture,” Chaputsira said.

 “There are no burial arrangements yet, we are waiting for his children to arrive.”

Chief Bakwayi hailed from Mutotobi village, ward 13 in Matobo district.

Related posts:

  1. Human remains found at Silobela mine
  2. The real issue in the amendment debate: Legality, legitimacy, and the conflict of interest in constitutional change
  3. Mega farewell planned for Chief Justice Malaba 
  4. Mines, IPPs drive 635MW new energy capacity
  5. Minister defends spare wheel requirement for motorists
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *