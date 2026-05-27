Source: No burial arrangements yet for the late Chief Bakwayi -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, May 26 (NewsDay Live)-Government says no burial arrangements have been made yet for the late Matabeleland South tradional leader Chief Bakwayi, who died Sunday afternoon following a short illness.

Matobo District Development Coordinator (DDC), Obey Chaputsira told NewsDay Live that they are still waiting for his family members to inform them about the burial arrangements.

He described Chief Bakwayi ,84, as a custodian of culture.

“He had been ill for three or more years. We have lost a custodian of our culture,” Chaputsira said.

“There are no burial arrangements yet, we are waiting for his children to arrive.”

Chief Bakwayi hailed from Mutotobi village, ward 13 in Matobo district.