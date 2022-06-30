Source: Bar Bouncers In Attempted Murder of Patron – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY REX MPHISA

BEITBRIDGE police have arrested some nightclub security guards after they allegedly assaulted a drunken patron resulting in him sustaining a depressed broken skull.

The victim has been referred to a Gwanda hospital for further treatment.

It is understood that the victim identified as Unity Chirume (28) strayed into the “Staff Only” area of the bar. He was dragged out and beaten to pulp by the security guards.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena could not be reached for comment today, but police sources said they picked up the bouncers that were hired from Muchapi Security Company by La-Carlifonia Night Club and are being charged for the assault case.

“The victim, Unity Chirume from Zaka sustained a depressed broken skull according to hospital papers and these guards could be charged for attempted murder. They are likely to appear in court on Friday,” the police source said.

Staff at Beitbridge hospital said Chirume was transferred to Gwanda Provincial Hospital on Wednesday.

Muchape Security Company director Canisio Muchapi was not cooperative.

“Do you think its news,” he said before cutting off the call by NewsDay.

Tinashe Chirume, who was with the victim when he was assaulted, said his uncle, who might have been drunk, just disappeared and was later found with injuries after he was assaulted outside the bar by the security guards.

“He had just arrived from Zaka, and we don’t even understand why they hit him because he just strayed into the bar and meant no harm,” Tinashe said.