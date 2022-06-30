Source: Goat farmers urged to improve their breeds – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By IRENE MOYO

BULAWAYO farmer Chris Grant, who has assisted hundreds of goat farmers, has urged them to develop better breeds to increase goat meat production.

Grant is the founder of Mzilikazi Kalahari Red Goats Stud and Mzilikazi Feeds which give training to goat farmers, supply them with small breeds, stock feed and then link the farmers to potential markets.

Grant told Southern Eye that goat farming has been his lifeline for years.

“I have been breeding goats all my life and I decided to go the stud route in 2014. Goats have been very good to me financially and I hope to help farmers push the bar in the industry and make Zimbabwe a global player in the goat industry,” he said.

“I breed Khalahari goats and Matebele goats into different types of breeds. I make stockfeed; especially for goats using organic ingredients such as ocqoucious and bush meal.”

He believes that in the wake of climate change and the January disease that has hit areas such as Mashonaland, goats are the way to go for any beginner in the livestock business.

“I would recommend buying local breeds around their area and getting a Kalahari or Matebele breed from a good breeder which will supply a breed that is fertile and is in good health so that they start growing their herd,” he said.

Grant has also been moving around the country training farmers in partnership with some organisations. His next training will be on July 15, 2022 in Bulawayo, where all goat farmers are welcome.

“I have trained hundreds of farmers throughout the country, while working with non-governmental organisations such as the Agricultural Partnership Trust.

“I have travelled from Kariba to Chiredzi doing training, which is now proceeding to Bulawayo, and what I discovered was that some young goats were dying when they got to a certain age. So we had to find a solution that really worked for farmers which ended up giving positive feedback,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries of the training, Mildred Ndlovu said: “Indeed, I did training with Grant and I have bought goats from him too and benefitted a lot from the programme.”