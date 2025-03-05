Source: BCC clashes with residents over unserviced stands – The Southern Eye

SOME Bulawayo home-seekers are up in arms with the municipality for failing to service their stands,nine years after they bought the stands.

The residents from Magwegwe West and Pumula high-density suburbs, who bought the stands in 2016, allege that they are sent from one office to the another when they demanded answers.

Recently, they staged a protest at the City Hall after the municipality demanded additional fees to have their stands serviced.

It emerged that the affected residents were contemplating taking legal action against the municipality.

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart, however, told Southern Eye that previous councils were to blame for the mess.

Coltart said his administrative team engaged the residents to put the matter to rest.

“I have been engaged with the residents over the past two months. I promise to continue to do so till the matter gets resolved,” Coltart said.

“We are negotiating with them so that we can come up with an airtight solution. The problem is that the currency changed and that’s when the challenge started.”

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association secretary for administration, Thembelani Dube, said council violated agreements of sale by demanding top-up fees to service the stands.

Southern Eye established that the local authority is demanding as much as US$6 000, depending on the size of the stand, in top-up fees.

Council is threatening to repossess the stands in the event of failure to pay.