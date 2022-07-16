Source: BCC employee arrested for ivory possession – #Asakhe – CITE

A Bulawayo City Council (BCC) employee has been arrested on allegations of selling ivory to two local men.

Daniel Mukomanzi, 43, who is employed in Bulawayo’s health services department, was arrested after he was implicated by two suspects who had been arrested after they were found in possession of the ivory.

“On July 7 2022, detectives from the Central Intelligence Department received information that Lloyd Chafausipo, 49, of Rangemore, and Munyaradzi Shara, 52, of Gwabalanda, were in possession of ivory. Police acted on the tip off and a search was conducted, recovering two tusks that were cut into eight pieces of raw unmarked ivory.

“Chafausipo and Shara were asked to produce a licence or permit which allowed them to possess the ivory and they failed to do so, leading to their arrest. The two were interviewed to ascertain the origin of the ivory and implicated Mukomazi, leading to his subsequent arrest,” said Bulawayo police spokesperson, Abednico Ncube.

The police spokesperson expressed gratitude to members of the public for giving information to the police.

He appealed to members of the public to continue working with police in giving information which will lead to the arrest of criminals.

The incident comes barely two weeks after two men from Inyathi in Matabeleland North were arrested for selling a leopard’s skin and 203 pangolin scales.