Source: Two More Police Officers Arrested Over Theft Of US$70K, Jewellery Worth US$10K

Two more police officers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of a safe with cash amounting to US$70 000 and jewellery worth US$10 000 in Belvedere, Harare early this month.

The suspects, Maxwell Chidyamudungwe and Tyirai Muzarabani will join four other officers in custody facing theft and abuse of office charges.

Prosecutors told the Court that Chidyamudungwe and Muzarabani allegedly received a tip-off from an informant that there was a stolen safe containing an undisclosed amount of money and jewellery which had been discovered by police detectives from a certain house in Vainona, Harare.

It is alleged that during the investigations the duo interviewed other four police officers who are already in custody and were told the whereabouts of the cash.

It further alleged that the accused persons proceeded to the house of the chief suspect identified as Chriswell Fainoza where they recovered cash amounting to US$14 000.

ZBC News reports that instead of booking the whole amount in police records as an exhibit, the duo reportedly took US$8 000, gave Fainoza US$2 000 and surrendered US$4 000.

This was after the first four police officers to investigate the case had already taken their share of the loot and left Fainoza with the US$14 000.

The matter came to light on July 12 following investigations by detectives from the CID Homicide, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Searches were carried out and nothing was recovered.