Source: Mberengwa siblings die in mine shaft – The Southern Eye

TWO Mberengwa brothers suffocated to death in a mine shaft while panning gold on Tuesday night. Thamasanqa Zondo (30) and his younger brother Dumisani (23) of Madumezwe village, under Chief Mapiravana, had their dead bodies retrieved by fellow miners after they suffocated underground.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the tragic incident.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms the sudden death of two brothers who suffocated in a mine shaft during a mining activity in Mberengwa. The brothers, together with Cornelius Hove (23), were on duty at the mine,” he said.

It is alleged that Thamsanqa was lowered into a 40-metre deep mine shaft and upon reaching underground, he started shouting for help.

In a bid to investigate what had happened, Hove was lowered into the shaft, but immediately pleaded to be lifted back as he had difficulties in breathing.

Realising that his brother was in need of help, Dumisani was lowered into the shaft, but never returned.

Hove alerted other miners who then retrieved the dead bodies before filing a police report.

Mahoko urged people interested in mining to first approach the Mines ministry for guidance on safety measures before entering uncertified pits .