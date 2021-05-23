Source: BCC take residents head on over $1, 1 billion debt | The Standard

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has threatened to take residents to court to recover the over $1,1 billion owed by ratepayers.

During a recent virtual meeting, Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube said council was disconnecting water for residents not paying their bills and would now take legal action against those failing to respond.

“We are not going to be using one strategy (water disconnections). We are going to use so many of these strategies,” he said.

“Firstly, we will disconnect you (water). If it doesn’t work, we will take you to court and in the end, you will end up losing your property.”

Dube said council was trying to conscientise residents through councillors and the various social media platformsabout the need to pay.

He urged residents to use water sparingly to avoid straining the existing sources and creating shortages.

“Nyamandlovu is producing 16 mega litres a day and the total demand for residents is 155 mega litres,” said Dube.

“When we encounter a loss of 5 mega litres that can be corrected by improving piping of Inyakuni to Ncema and that of Mtshabezi to Umzingwane which will be done soon.”