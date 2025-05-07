Source: Beitbridge cop severely assaults till operator over change -Newsday Zimbabwe

BEITBRIDGE (NewsDayLive) – A Beitbridge-based policeman who allegedly struck a till operator on the face with a beer bottle, seriously injuring him for not having change to his US$20 note, has been charged with attempted murder.

Ziggie Khonzani (32) appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate Charity Maphosa on Wednesday following a Monday night incident in which he assaulted Valentine Venge (27) at a local restaurant.

Khonzani is said to have arrived moments before closing time demanding to buy groceries worth US$3, with the victim initially saying he had no change to the bill.

The accused reportedly attempted to increase his intended purchase to US$5 and US$10, but the till operator insisted they look for change elsewhere.

In a fit of rage, the law enforcer allegedly smashed the beer bottle in his hands on the till operator’s head, seriously injuring his ear and lower jaw.

Venge was later rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital for medical attention.