Source: Utariri programme provides home-grown climate change solutions -Newsday Zimbabwe

WEDNESDAY (NewsDayLive) – Environment, Climate and Wildlife minister Evelyn Ndlovu has rallied local communities to devise home-grown solutions while effectively utilising partnerships with various stakeholders, including government, in dealing with the impacts of climate change.

Climate change is arguably the greatest challenge currently facing humanity with its effects significantly threatening livelihoods, especially in developing countries like Zimbabwe.

In a keynote speech at the Utariri Day Celebration to showcase the transformative work of the Swedish-funded Utariri-Integrated Climate Change, Biodiversity and Livelihoods Programme, Ndlovu commended stakeholders for undertaking successful sustainability projects in the mid-Zambezi Valley.

“The reality is that adaptation needs and vulnerabilities are locally specific.

“It is our communities and actors on the ground that are best placed to identify and implement the interventions needed to respond to their climate vulnerabilities,” said Ndlovu.

“I commend the leadership of Utariri in actively demonstrating that better coordination and planning is possible, to promote the participation of local entities as drivers of climate change action.”

Launched in 2022, Utariri has been instrumental in promoting community stewardship, building resilience, sustainable agriculture, and environmental conservation in Nyaminyami, Hurungwe, Mbire and Muzarabani.

Speaking at the celebrations that featured exhibitions from partners and service providers highlighting interventions and collaborations with communities under the programme, Swedish ambassador to Zimbabwe Per Lingarde said the event marked the impressive results of a project they are “proud to have taken part in”.

“When we first heard about the programme from the director of DanChurchAid, we were interested in learning more about the climate change proposal programmed for the Zambezi Valley (and) an initiative that integrates people, conservation, climate, and ecosystems,” Lingarde said.

“For us today, this Utariri Day is indeed an occasion to celebrate.

“Sincere thanks to each of you who has been part of this journey in promoting the value of natural resources, enhancing the protection of vital ecosystems and strengthening the resilience of communities in the Zambezi Valley.”

The Zambezi Valley is a critical landscape and home to one of the 738 Unesco biosphere-reserves in 134 countries.

It is an important wildlife corridor, one of the world’s remaining pristine natural ecosystems and home to indigenous communities, who must fend off the multiple, complex negative effects of climate change.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu said the success of the Utariri project was a call to action for the government to increase funding towards climate adaptation, mitigation, and resilience.

“We are therefore also being challenged today as (a) government to increase climate finance flows to the local level, to address these very local and very specific needs because while the impacts of climate change are being experienced globally, they are not evenly distributed,” she said.