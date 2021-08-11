Source: Beitbridge council resumes offering physical services | The Herald

Beitbridge Municipality’s main offices

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Beitbridge Municipality has from today resumed offering selected services including plans submissions, and building inspections which it had suspended a fortnight ago at the height of new Covid-19 infections in the border town.

The district is reportedly recording an average of 150 new Covid-19 infections weekly compared to around 180 for most weeks in July. Deaths still remain at an average of five per week.

Prior to the latest developments, the town council’s offices were only open for revenue services and general inquiries were being done online.

In a public notice today, the local authority said they had revised the Standard Operations Procedures (SOP) after witnessing that the rate of Covid-19 infections had started going down.

“We would like to advise ratepayers and members of the public that due to the reduction in incidences of Covid-19, we are resuming some services which were suspended through notice 34 effective 11 August 2021,” said the Municipality.

These services include place approvals and building inspections. These are allowed at the office in full compliance with Covid19 SOPs.

Please be advised that all the staff are working from the office in strict compliance with the Covid19 protocols mainly wearing masks, social distancing, and regular handwashing and sanitizing.”