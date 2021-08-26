Source: Beitbridge gets more classrooms | The Herald

A classroom block at Zhopembe Primary School in Beitbridge Ward 14 where Bubye Valley Conservancy and the community pooled resources is now complete. — Picture: Thupeyo Muleya.

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

BUBYE Valley Conservancy has channelled resources towards the construction of more classrooms at seven primary and one secondary school in Beitbridge district.

The company’s programme coordinator for community development projects, Mr Collate Sayi, recently said the initiative was aimed at complementing the Government ‘sdevelopment drive.

He said they were also running other programmers for the elderly, child-headed families, the health sector, and for orphans.

The programmes are being rolled out in line with the Government’s desire to improve the health and education sectors under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“Our primary business is conservation and our shareholders have given us the mandate to invest into the education and health sectors in the communities that surround us,” he said.

“So, in that respect, we have developed various modules that assist us to invest in the communities.

“One of these key modules is the development of infrastructure This looks at the construction of classrooms in the schools that surround us”.

He said infrastructure development in schools was being done to address inadequacies in the area.

Bubye Conservancy is also drilling and maintaining existing boreholes to improve issues of water and sanitation health (WASH) in schools. Some of the facilities are being solar powered to ensure constant supply of water in learning facilities.

“We have also constructed some administration blocks in Mtetengwe and Mugaladivha Primary School to make education more conducive,” said Mr Sayi.

“On health services, we have assisted the community to construct the state-of-the-art Mtetengwe Clinic in Ward 6.

“This facility is now serving the community in the area which previously had challenges accessing such services.”

Presently, Bubye Conservancy is assisting 279 orphans from Beitbridge and Mwenezi districts with school fees and all the necessary requirements.

For orphans, the company is taking care of school fees from ECD to tertiary level.

Bubye Conservancy has already paid the fees for the year for all beneficiaries, who are also provide stationery to support them for the year.

“The uniforms will be delivered as soon as schools reopen.”