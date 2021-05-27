Source: Bid to revive tennis at Lochnivar Primary School | The Herald

Part of the equipment donated by the ex students at Lochnivar Primary School

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

FORMER Lochnivar Primary School students, who include Highlanders vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya, have donated an assortment of tennis equipment as they bid to revive the sport at the school.

Ngwenya and his colleagues this afternoon presented the equipment worth thousands of dollars to the school leadership.

Lochnivar used to be the hub of tennis excellence in the country producing fine talent like the late Kamurai Matongo and Ishmael Chemwai who hoisted high the country’s flag at their peak.

However, the standards at the school have nose-dived due to lack of adequate material.

Ngwenya who was the school’s head prefect in 1987 said the donation is only the beginning in the former students’ bid to help revive the sport that helped put the school on the sporting map in their heyday.

“As Lochnivar School we used to produce good tennis players and we want to revive that spirit,” said Ngwenya.

“It’s unfortunate that schools’ sport is still frozen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, when everything returns to normal, we hope that the equipment will go a long way in helping develop the game at the school.”

Another luminary, Paul Mukondo (Jnr) who like his late father is an Insurance guru said the ex-students are determined to see the school develop in tennis as well as other sports.

“We are a group of former students, most of them in the diaspora and we are passionate about sport,” said Mukondo.

“We have pulled resources together to donate tennis equipment and more is on the way. We want to revive the spirit that saw Lochnivar produce national team material.”