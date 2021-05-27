Typhoid vaccination programme on course

Typhoid vaccination programme on course

Mukudzei Chingwere in Chinhoyi

The Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) launched by the Government last week has got off to a flying start in different parts of the country.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s acting deputy director for Mashonaland West Province, Mr Ranganayi Chisepo, who is responsible for primary education, said the programme had no hitches so far.

“We started on the 24th (of May) with all districts participating,” he said. “Our heads were trained by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.”

At Hope Tariro Hope primary school in Coldstream, Chinhoyi, 195 learners had been immunised against a target of 238.

Mashonaland West provincial nursing officer Mr Farayi Marufu said the programme was going on well and they were within range to meet the targets.

The Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine vaccination targets over six million children between nine months and 15 years in line with recommendations from global and local immunisation experts.

