Source: Bikita man jailed 16 years for murder – The Southern Eye

A 35-YEAR-OLD Bikita man has been jailed for 16 years after the High Court sitting in Masvingo convicted him of killing a man after an altercation during a beer binge.

Simbarashe Zano was arrested two years ago for the murder of 32-year-old Gift Mudyiwa following an altercation.

It was the State’s case that the incident occurred on March 15, 2022, when Zano and Mudyiwa were drinking at Mugabe Bar. Later that night, around 0300 hours, Mudyiwa left to buy more beer from Brian Bandauko’s shop.

The State said an witness reported seeing Zano dragging a heavy object near the Chinhamo business centre bus stop the following morning.

The witness recognised Zano by his distinctive dreadlocks and the blue T-shirt he was wearing, which matched the outfit he was wearing the previous day.

On noticing the witness, Zano fled the scene and at approximately 0530 hours, Mudyiwa’s body was discovered lying in a pool of blood near the bus stop.

A log was found nearby. The victim had visible injuries, including blood on his mouth and nose.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as severe head injury and blunt trauma. Zano evaded capture until his arrest in October 2023.