Source: Blessed Mhlanga finally granted bail -Newsday Zimbabwe
High Court judge Justice Gibson Mandaza has granted HSTV journalist Blessed Mhlanga bail after 72 days in detention.
Mandaza ordered Mhlanga to pay US500 and report once a week on Fridays at police’s law and order section.
He was also ordered to surrender his passport, and not interfere with witnesses.
More to follow…
