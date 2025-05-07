Source: Blessed Mhlanga finally granted bail -Newsday Zimbabwe

High Court judge Justice Gibson Mandaza has granted HSTV journalist Blessed Mhlanga bail after 72 days in detention.

Mandaza ordered Mhlanga to pay US500 and report once a week on Fridays at police’s law and order section.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport, and not interfere with witnesses.

