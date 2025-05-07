Blessed Mhlanga finally granted bail 

0

Source: Blessed Mhlanga finally granted bail -Newsday Zimbabwe

High Court judge Justice Gibson Mandaza has granted HSTV journalist Blessed Mhlanga bail after 72 days in detention.

Mandaza ordered Mhlanga to pay US500 and report once a week on Fridays at police’s law and order section.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport, and not interfere with witnesses.

More to follow…

Related posts:

  1. Arrest of journalist Blessed Mhlanga disturbing- Zinef 
  2. Opposition slams prolonged detention of journalist Blessed Mhlanga 
  3. Journalist Blessed Mhlanga back in court 
  4. High Court denies journalist Mhlanga bail 
  5. High Court ends journalist Blessed Mhlanga’s two-month prison hell 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *