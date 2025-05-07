Source: Bulawayo council enforces dog tie-up order -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO (NewsDayLive) -The Bulawayo City Council has started enforcing the dog tie-up-order, which is expected to curb the rise in the number of stray dogs that have been blamed for most dog bites.

The operation will run from May 5 until June 5 this year.

“In implementing the tie-up-order, council is compelling residents to ensure that their dogs are kept within enclosed perimeters as the city is recording an increase in dog bites raising concerns over outbreak of rabies,” council said in a notice to residents.

According to the statement, the order, implemented in conjunction with Zimbabwe Republic Police and Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, will see the implementation of the dog licensing and control by-laws.

Council said residents, who fail to comply with the order will have their dogs shot.