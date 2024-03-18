Source: Bloody weekend as more fatal accidents recorded -Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO people were killed, while 16 others sustained injuries when a Nissan Caravan kombi collided with an Isuzu KB 250 pick-up truck at the intersection of Robert Mugabe Road and Bodle Way in Eastlea, Harare, on Saturday at around 6pm.

The kombi had 18 passengers on board, while the truck had one passenger.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for a post-mortem, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

In another case, police in Gweru are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a hit and run road traffic accident in Mvuma, where a yet-to-be-identified male adult died on the spot after being hit by car.

The driver of the car did not stop after the accident at the 210km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road on Friday at around 11am.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday released the names of a Kwekwe road traffic accident victims, who died when the Toyota Aqua vehicle they were travelling in collided with a Howo Sinotruck.

The accident occurred on Friday at around 3pm at the 191km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the deceased as Tsungirirai Joe (57), Mitchel Maticha (22), Stabile Nothando Moyo (33), Everjoice Ngwenya (38) and Lesley Mugwidi (29), all from Kwekwe.

Nyathi also released names of five of the nine people who died when a City Bus with 25 passengers on board hit a donkey and veered to the right, resulting in a head-on collision with a Blue Circle bus which had 43 passengers on board at the 267km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

He said seven people died on the spot, while two others died on admission to Beitbridge District Hospital.

Thirty-nine people were injured and nine of them were referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals, 12 were admitted to Beitbridge District Hospital and 18 were treated and discharged at the same hospital.

Nyathi said among those who died were Taurai Muketiwa, who was a co-driver of Blue Circle, Netsai Mudarikwa (40) of Chegutu, Rangarirai Mbizvo (43) of Dulivhadzimo in Beitbridge, Miriam Majengu of Macheke and Clever Chikare of Damafalls in Harare.

The other four victims were yet to be identified by their relatives.