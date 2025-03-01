Source: Matobo farmers welcome rains, fear damages and losses – The Southern Eye

FARMERS in Matobo district have welcomed the current incessant rains in the area after a prolonged drought amid new concerns over heavy downpours threatening crop survival.

The experiences of some farmers from the district highlight the complexities of farming in a region prone to unpredictable weather patterns.

While the rains have brought relief, they also underscore the need for farmers to adapt and grow a variety of crops to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Sasa Ndebele, from Hlababomvu village under Chief Bidi, was ecstatic following the rains that are falling.

“We are happy for the rains as we had lost hope,” Ndebele said.

“Our water table had been so low, and we were out of ideas on how we were going to survive.”

Ndebele reported that some houses were destroyed and livestock were trapped in the mud, resulting in significant losses.

A farmer from Bidi village, Humphrey Mthunzi, echoed similar sentiments, adding that excess rains were affecting crop yields.

“As a horticulture farmer, I am experiencing difficulties,” he said.

“The weeds are overcoming the crops, and there is no chance for maintenance.

“Vegetables like carrots and cabbages are rotting from the heavy rains.”

Another farmer, Tania Chiwa from Mazwi village, under Chief Malaba, said: “The rains are too much. We haven’t even finished planting and it’s no longer workable.

“Some crops are turning yellow, which will affect our yields.”

Founder of Clive Goat Breeders, Theophilus Tendai Ncube, said the rains were a great benefit for livestock farmers.

“As a livestock farmer, it is a great benefit to us because for the past three years, we went through a torrid time as we were losing our livestock due to drought,” he said.

Farming expert Khulekani Dube advised farmers to adapt to the changing weather patterns.

“Farmers must grow small grains like sorghum, millet and rapoko during dry seasons, while planting maize during seasons with plenty of rain,” Dube said.

Another farming expert, Admire Vundla from Sihayi village, encouraged farmers to use manure and fertilizers when rains are promising.

Farmers have been advised that due to the ongoing rains, those residing in areas where there are sandy soils should replenish the leached nutrients, as observations indicate signs of nutrient depletion.