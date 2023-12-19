Nine die in car accident 

Source: Nine die in car accident -Newsday Zimbabwe

Nine people have died in a head-on collision along the Harare-Bindura road near Mazowe Citrus Estate.

Two Honda fit vehicles collided head-on before bursting into flames.

The accident  victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Another fatal accident occurred along Harare-Bulawayo road also last week Friday.Six people died on the spot while 10 others were injured.

Last week the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe launched the festive season traffic blitz to minimise road accidents.

