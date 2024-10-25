Borehole scheme props village business unit 

THE village business unit scheme at Mudanda secondary rural outpost school in Buhera within Manicaland province is set to transform the drought-stricken area into a small “greenbelt” and boost food security.

Situated a few kilometres from Murambinda growth point, Mundanda rural outpost school is battling to make financial commitments, where some parents are failing to pay fees on time or at all due to the economic crisis gripping the nation.

The parents are suffering from a financial crisis that has become part of most household’s daily challenges be it in rural areas or urban set-ups.

Hunger and poverty have now become intertwined with the country’s history, where some families are sleeping on empty stomachs.

Through a one hectare plot currently under irrigated maize, onions, vegetables and watermelons, the school is set to make a difference in the community and help members to forget their woes for now, hopefully.

The school is near a meandering dusty road within ward 18 under Chief Nyashanu’s jurisdiction.

Perched on a flat barren land, the surrounding bushes have since given up to the calls of dry land nature, where thirsty trees have surrendered and let go of the leaves, with the October heat literally punishing every soul nearby.

Such sad reality is gripping Buhera, a province suffering from one of the worsening droughts affecting Zimbabwe and parts of southern Africa as a result of the El Niño-induced drought

A newly established borehole scheme has brought a sign of hope and relief to both teachers and learners.

Even the community feels free from the burden of having to scrap and dig into the concrete-hard ground in an effort to fetch water from the dry water sources.

In other areas, domestic animals are being forced to travel for over 10km in search of the precious liquid as the water crisis has reached another level.

Mudanda headmistress Ndakaitei Magwede said the school has an enrolment of 306 students, of which 153 are girls.

“We have since engaged some parents that owe the school to work in the garden to settle their debts at the school through unpaid labour,” she said.

“This helps the school that has no viable source of financial income. It is our hope that with water available, all will be well soon.”

Buhera rural ward 18 councillor Wisdom Jiri explained that the village business unit is making a difference for both the school and community.

“Our dream was fulfilled in August when a solar-powered borehole was installed along with drip irrigation under the Presidential borehole scheme,” he said.

“We worked closely with the community to start off the small garden. It is our hope that whatever is harvested and sold will boost food security for the community and help the school financially.

“The borehole water has made life easier for both the school and the surrounding communities.”

Jiri said the community now enjoys access to water for their upkeep.

“The borehole scheme came at the right time as water is a major crisis in parts of Buhera. It is now assisting the communities and has been a relief for us all,” he said, adding that there are over 2 000 households in the ward.

Mudanda Secondary School is a beneficiary of the Presidential borehole drilling scheme, as part of such village business units scattered throughout the country.

The borehole presents hope and a change in fortunes for the poverty-stricken community, which hopes to use the water to improve their livelihoods.

Buhera has over 30 non-governmental organisations operating in the district, with their operations focusing on food security, water and sanitation, HIV and Aids programmes and community development, among other sectors, but water crisis remains the biggest problem for communities here.

For the past three months, Mudanda Secondary School has become a beacon of hope as the nation grapples with poor water tables affecting both human and domestic animals.

The El Niño-induced drought has affected many communities facing acute food shortages, where over two million people are seeking food aid in the country.

Sharai Bakasa, a local villager said issues of gender-based violence are fuelled due to lack of food and water, especially in outlying communities.

“We hope that the school garden will help in reducing cases of gender-based violence in communities,” she said.

“It is our hope that access to water may boost food security and minimise gender-based violence.”

Buhera district development co-ordinator Freeman Mavhese confirmed that there is need to prop up access to water in the district.

“We are grateful that such projects promote water and food security through nutritional gardens and make a difference for children’s wellbeing,” he said.

“As a district, we are happy that communities are benefiting on water and food security.”

Chief Nyashanu, born Chemai Kandanga, said he was equally happy that the Presidential borehole scheme would trigger development in the area.

“As traditional leadership, we welcome and support projects that help us develop the poverty-stricken areas of Buhera and make a difference for future generations,” he said.

At the moment, the school hopes for the better after the water situation was improved in the area.