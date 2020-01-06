Breaking: Mary Chiwenga released on ZWL50 000 bail

0

Source: Breaking: Mary Chiwenga released on ZWL50 000 bail – NewsDay Zimbabwe January 6, 2020

High Court judge Justice Pisirai Kwenda has released vice president Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Mary on a ZWL50 000 bail pending appeal coupled with stringent conditions.

By Charles Laiton

As part of her bail conditions Mary has also been ordered to surrender her diplomatic passport, to reside at her Borrowdale residence, to surrender her father’s title deeds to a Highlands property and to report once a fortnight on Friday.

Related posts:

  1. Marry Mubaiwa due in court today . . . faces 3 charges: Fraud, forex externalisation and money laundering 
  2. ‘Marry tried to kill Chiwenga’ 
  3. Marry Mubaiwa faces more charges
  4. Mubaiwa to spend Xmas behind bars
  5. Marry Mubaiwa remanded in custody
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *