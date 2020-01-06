Source: Breaking: Mary Chiwenga released on ZWL50 000 bail – NewsDay Zimbabwe January 6, 2020

High Court judge Justice Pisirai Kwenda has released vice president Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Mary on a ZWL50 000 bail pending appeal coupled with stringent conditions.

By Charles Laiton

As part of her bail conditions Mary has also been ordered to surrender her diplomatic passport, to reside at her Borrowdale residence, to surrender her father’s title deeds to a Highlands property and to report once a fortnight on Friday.