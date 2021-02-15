President E. Mnangagwa just adressed the Nation and pronounced the following lockdown measures:

Source: BREAKING NEWS: National lockdown extended by 2 weeks – The Zimbabwean

1. The second batch of covid19 vaccine coming in few weeks time

2. National lockdown extended by 2 weeks

3. Essential services business open 8am to 5pm

4. Curtfew 8pm to 5am

5. No intercity and interprovincial travel

6. Funerals remain 30 people

7. All other gatherings banned

8. Private companies seeking resumption of work will test all employees first

9. Judiciary will open for emergency cases only and noone in the gallery

10. Schools remain closed

11. Market open and informal sector can open once it certifies WHO PROTOCOLS