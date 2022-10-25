Source: British Embassy Harare on whether sanctions affect the UK’s trade with Zimbabwe – #Asakhe – CITE

They do not. The UK has targeted sanctions on five individuals for human rights violations and serious corruption, and an arms embargo and asset freeze on one entity. The five individuals are Owen Ncube, Isaac Moyo, Godwin Matanga, Anselem Sanyatwe and Kudakwashe Tagwirei, and the entity is the Zimbabwe Defence Industries. Total trade between Zimbabwe and the UK for 2021 was 175 million USD. The UK also provides considerable development assistance – 114 million USD this year. This is assistance in support of Zimbabwe’s own National Development Strategy. The UK wants to see Zimbabwe succeed. Anything to suggest that the UK wants to harm Zimbabwe or ordinary Zimbabweans is false.