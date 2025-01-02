Budiriro flood victims heap praise on Government 

Minister Charles Tavengwa (left), Minister Jenfan Muswere (second from left) and other officials meet some of Budiriro 5B residents , Cleopatra Marwa(right) and Judith Mhuriyenda who benefited at Dziwarasekwa flats in Harare today.Picture : Joseph Manditswara

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

TWENTY-EIGHT Budiriro flood victims have heaped praise on President Mnangagwa’s administration for honouring its pledge of providing them with shelter as they are now housed at Dzivaresekwa flats.

This was revealed during a media tour of Government projects in Harare provincial, led by Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere.

Minister Muswere is accompanied by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tavengwa.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Cleopatra Mahwa said initially they had lost hope but were taken aback when they were offered shelter.

“I am glad that l now have decent accommodation courtesy of the Government. Although l still experience fear that l might lose a child again whenever there are heavy rains , but the feeling eventually goes away because I am comforted knowing that l am at a safer place,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Judith Muriyenda said had it not been the benevolence of the President life would have remained a thorn in the flesh for her.

“It took President Mnangagwa’s love to rescue us. At first we thought the Government was just speaking without action.

“I nearly lost hope but thanks to our President for providing us with shelter,” he said.