Bindura man sentenced to two years in prison for failing to pay child support

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

A Bindura man, Abuneshi Bvochora (34) spent Christmas behind bars after he was sentenced to two years in prison for failing to pay child support, which had accrued to US$2 000.

Bvochora, from Garikai in Bindura, pleaded guilty to defaulting on maintenance when he appeared before Provincial Magistrate Mr Tinanshe Ndokera.

His two-year sentence will be set aside if he settles the US$2000 in full. Prosecutor Gertrude Mayenyeso told the court that in April 2023, Bvochora was ordered by the court to pay $100 per month for the support of his three minor children.

In September of the same year, the complainant, Saymore Dube, requested an increase in the maintenance order to $150 per month.

Bvochora failed to make consistent payments, resulting in the total arrears reaching $2 000.