Bindura man sentenced to two years in prison for failing to pay child support

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Bindura man sentenced to two years in prison for failing to pay child support

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

A Bindura man, Abuneshi Bvochora (34) spent Christmas behind bars after he was sentenced to two years in prison for failing to pay child support, which had accrued to US$2 000.

Bvochora, from Garikai in Bindura, pleaded guilty to defaulting on maintenance when he appeared before Provincial Magistrate Mr Tinanshe Ndokera.

His two-year sentence will be set aside if he settles the US$2000 in full. Prosecutor Gertrude Mayenyeso told the court that in April 2023, Bvochora was ordered by the court to pay $100 per month for the support of his three minor children.

In September of the same year, the complainant, Saymore Dube, requested an increase in the maintenance order to $150 per month.

Bvochora failed to make consistent payments, resulting in the total arrears reaching $2 000.

 

Related posts:

  1. Sangoma tries to burn client for demanding refund
  2. Chinese man on the run over rhino horns 
  3. Bogus policemen jailed for possessing drugs, impersonation 
  4. Shamva woman robbed, murdered
  5. Man rapes niece in pigsty
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *