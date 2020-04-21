Source: Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations – NewsDay Zimbabwe

POLICE have arrested 9 889 people for various offences since commencement of the national lockdown, with Bulawayo recording the biggest number of arrests at 2 214.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

Manicaland, with 1 975 came second. Midlands recorded 1 289 arrests, Harare (1 229), Mashonaland West (909), Matabeleland South (820), Matabeleland North (469), Mashonaland Central (338), Mashonaland East (330) and Masvingo (252).

Last week, Bulawayo recorded five cases of COVID-19 in a single day, bringing the tally to 10, becoming the country’s hotspot for the virus.

Police urged members of the public to cooperate with security and health guidelines put in place by the government in a bid to curb the spread of the virulent coronavirus.

Zimbabwe’s 21-day national lockdown ended yesterday before being further extended by 14 days.

In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said only those with exemptions and on the essential service list would be allowed to pass through security checkpoints.

“We are, therefore, appealing to members of the public to adhere to security, health and safety guidelines provided by government and to cooperate with security services as they enforce the measures,” he said.

“Members of the public are urged to stay home while entities and institutions that were exempted for essential services are encouraged to seek guidance from relevant authorities for assistance.” he said.