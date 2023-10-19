Source: Bulawayo Poly launches drug awareness campaign – The Southern Eye

THE Bulawayo Polytechnic yesterday conducted a drug and substance abuse awareness campaign targeting the youth.

The programme was launched in conjunction with the Rechabites Trust.

Speaking to Southern Eye, the institution’s acting principal Dingani Mhlanga said Bulawayo Polytechnic had an obligation to bring awareness to all communities.

“As an institution, we felt that it is within us to bring awareness to all communities to play a part in curbing substance abuse.

“With this kind of enrolment, it is obvious with the situation that pervades our country, we will have a certain percentage exposed to drugs,” Mhlanga said.

“We have a student who has been absent for the whole semester and at some point, he was selling some of his educational materials.”

He gave an example of a student who sold his laptop for US$15 to buy drugs.

Mhlanga said they suspected vendors surrounding the institution were peddling the drugs to the students

Rechabites Trust co-founder Zenzo Siwela challenged parents to desist from spoiling their children with large amounts of money.

“How much do you give your children? If you give your child US$10 or more, he will find damaging ways to use the money. People are enslaved with drugs, they go into drugs because of wanting to fit into the group, to relax, to relieve boredom and experimenting,” he said.

“We are fighting this because even the girl child is affected nowadays. They are given drinks and cakes induced with drugs. Drugs stay in the body system, affecting the brains, so it’s not only that they intake the substances and flush them down in the toilets, but it stays longer in the body. The repercussions may not be noticed now, but it catches up with them in the future.”

Students gathered at the institution’s grounds, where they were lectured on the dangers of drug abuse by Ingutsheni Hospital stakeholders.

The National Blood Services of Zimbabwe also participated at the event with students donating blood.