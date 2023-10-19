Source: Lupane families want cash transfers back – The Southern Eye

FAMILIES that were severely affected by COVID-19 in Lupane are calling for the return of the Emergency Social Cash Transfer (ESCT) programme, arguing that it cushioned them against hunger.

The ESCT, which was implemented by Unicef, World Vision and the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry, was discontinued after the government declared the end of the pandemic as an emergency.

A single mother, Percy Ngwenya (36), who lost her husband in 2016, said the programme helped her start a business and build a five-roomed house.

The Government of Germany through the KfW Development Bank provided the financial support for the programme.

ESCT also provided vulnerable families with monthly cash transfers and complementary child protection services.

However, with the effects of the pandemic still taking its toll on the economy in Zimbabwe, many families are struggling to cope without the extra financial support.

Approximately 306 households were benefiting from the programme in Lupane.

A beneficiary, Chiedza Muvengwa (60), said the programme assisted many families who are still in need of it to survive.

“This was a really good programme and I remember when it came, we were seriously hit by hunger to the extent of having kwashiorkor,” she said.

“I stay with my four grandchildren and I don’t know their parents’ whereabouts, so this money actually helped me pull through with my grandchildren.”

The programme, she said, was launched in January last year and was discontinued after 12 months.

“When it ended, things became worse. I covered a lot of things with the money and even built myself a two-roomed house,” she said.

“We actually request for it to be brought back. Yes, I have my small tomato business, but it’s struggling because at times people don’t buy the tomatoes and at the end of the day, I’m forced to use them at home. So if it’s said that it’s coming back, I will be a happy person.”

Daisy Dube and Margaret Phakathi, who lost all their children, said the programme helped them take care of the grandchildren.

Other beneficiaries from the programme, an elderly couple Daisy Dube and Margaret Phakathi both 76, who lost their children said the program has sustain them, including taking care of the grandchildren.

“This programme changed our lives. As you see, we are elderly, and all our children passed away. We have no other means of getting by and we have a duty to take care of our grandchildren, including us and other things here.

“So through this programme, we bought cement and moulded bricks to build a fowl run. We sell eggs and egg-layer chickens. We are still on the verge of expanding the fowl run because people here need eggs.”

Daisy Dube shows off a foul run under construction where in the other section they have started keeping layers chickens and they sell eggs.

“I started a project of selling broiler chickens with the money we were given at World Vision and Unicef. We were told that the money was not for buying food stuff only, but to save and start up something which is self-sustaining.

“I started my business with 25 chickens and now the project has expanded and I do more than 50 chickens. When I started the business, I was staying in a two-roomed house, but now, I have managed to extend the house to me it a five-roomed home.”

Ngwenya used to receive US$42 a month for a year from the programme which she joined in 2021.

“This programme helped me a lot, especially after my husband passed away. I’m a single mother, but through the programme, all my children go to school and their fees are up to date.

“Before the programme, I couldn’t do all this. I have seen a huge change through this project and wish it comes back again to assist other single mothers who are struggling,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lupane District Development Committee principal administration officer Nkanyiso Jubane said the programme brought relief as a COVID-19 response to families in the area.

“You remember how people, especially here in the urban areas, lost their jobs. But from our side, from the office side, in terms of livelihoods, it’s only a few households who manage to use it sustainably,” she said.

“Even after the programme, they then have a business that they can still continue doing after this programme. So in terms of sustainability, I think there’s a lot that needs to be done.”

Jubane also expressed concern that the villagers could have used the proceeds for groceries.

In 2022, the programme supported more than 113 790 individuals and 25 801 households in the urban localities of the eight districts of Beitbridge, Binga, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Gutu, Highfield, Lupane, and Mufakose.