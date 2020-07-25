THE Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) on Thursday 23 July 2020 filed an application at the High Court seeking an order to set aside government’s decision to rename some streets in the country’s second largest city as this was illegal.

Source: Bulawayo residents challenge renaming of streets – The Zimbabwean

Government through Local Government, Public Works and National Housing

Minister July Moyo on 17 July 2020 purportedly approved the issuance

of Statutory Instrument 167/20, called Names (Alteration) (Amendment

of Schedule) Notice whose purpose was to alter the names of some

streets or roads in Bulawayo.

The Statutory Instrument stated in its preamble that in exercising his

powers under section 4(1) of the Alteration of Names Act (Chapter

10:14), Moyo had issued a Notice altering the names of certain streets

by amending Part VII of the Act by the repeal of certain names of

roads and substituting them with new ones.

But in an urgent chamber application filed by BPRA represented by Job

Sibanda of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, BPRA argued that Moyo’s

actions in passing Statutory Instrument 167/20 runs counter the clear

provisions of the Alteration of Names Act, are illegal and go against

the grain of what is accepted in a normal society.

BPRA said Moyo did not consider the provisions of section 4(2) of the

Alteration of Names Act, before coming up with the raft of names that

he sought to impose on Bulawayo City Council (BCC), which was also

cited as a respondent to the application and the residents of

Bulawayo.

BPRA argued that Section 4(2) of the Alteration of Names Act states

that Moyo should not alter any names in terms of subsection (1) unless

he has consulted the owner of the land where the alteration is to take

place of which BCC owns the land that forms the basis of the

alteration.

BPRA protested that Moyo ignored some proposals made by BCC some time

ago on street name changes and came up with a list of names that are

totally different from the ones the local authority had suggested to

the Minister.

BPRA wants Moyo’s actions and Statutory Instrument 167/20 to be

nullified and to be declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever for

violating section 4(2) of the Alteration of Names Act.

The residents association also wants Statutory Instrument 167/20 to be

set aside.