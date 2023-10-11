Source: Gwatemba villagers need help to rebuild after fire razes homes – #Asakhe – CITE

By Promise Dube

Gwatemba villagers in Matabeleland South are appealing for assistance to rebuild their homes after they were razed down by a raging fire.

Three families in Ward 10 had their homes destroyed while 17 plots were affected with villagers losing various properties including livestock.

“About 17 plots were destroyed by fire, and three families had their houses burnt, there was no loss of human life, but three donkeys died,” said William Sibanda.

The source of the fire is still unknown.

Another villager, Eunice Sibanda said the inferno overwhelmed them and they failed to save some of their valuables.

“We are appealing for assistance in terms of cattle feed because our cattle will not be able to plough this season because of food shortages since the grazing land was affected,” said Eunice Sibanda.

Responding to the appeal members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) visited the affected families on Monday and donated clothes.

Another villager thanked the CCC members for their assistance and revealed that she had lost seven buckets of sugar beans that she had been selling to pay school fees for her children.

“I lost seven buckets of sugar beans and other valuables like solar panels, cellphones, and other utensils, this greatly affected us as domestic animals have no pastures.”